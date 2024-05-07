Advertisement

Shareholders voiced their apprehensions to company management regarding recent challenges impacting the airline's performance and brand reputation at Lufthansa's annual general meeting held on Tuesday. Issues discussed included the repercussions of strikes on profitability and service quality, as well as unease surrounding a significant boardroom reshuffle.

A key focal point for shareholders was the perceived erosion of Lufthansa Airlines' status as a premium service provider, exacerbated by flight cancellations resulting from industrial action and operational disruptions. Hendrik Schmidt, a corporate governance specialist at Deutsche Bank subsidiary DWS, stressed on the importance of maintaining service standards to ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Concerns deepened following the unexpected departure of several executives, notably former CFO Remco Steenbergen, announced by the company in February. Ingo Speich, head of sustainability at Deka, highlighted the perpetual state of crisis within the board as a contributing factor to shareholder unease.

In a bid to address investor concerns, Lufthansa announced the appointment of Till Streichert as the new chief financial officer, effective mid-September for a three-year term.

The financial impact of recent challenges was reflected, with Lufthansa reporting a 350 million euro financial blow from strike-related costs in the first quarter. Consequently, the airline adjusted its full-year earnings forecast, now projecting adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 2.2 billion euros for 2024.

(With Reuters inputs)

