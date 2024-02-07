Advertisement

LVMH shares surged 7 per cent in early trade on Friday, fuelled by the French luxury giant's encouraging quarterly report. The positive momentum also resonated across the luxury sector, propelling peers such as Hermes, Kering, and Pernod Ricard, all of which saw gains exceeding 3 per cent. Let's

LVMH reported a robust 10 per cent increase in fourth-quarter sales, highlighting resilient demand, particularly from Chinese buyers, for its high-end fashion offerings during the year-end trading period.

The quarterly results provided a sense of reassurance to investors amid concerns about the luxury industry's resilience amid economic challenges and a potential slowdown in demand post the pandemic-induced splurge.

The upbeat performance of LVMH had a ripple effect on luxury peers, with Hermes, Kering, and Pernod Ricard all witnessing gains surpassing 3 per cent.

LVMH had faced market apprehensions after its October report, which indicated a slowdown in sales growth to 9 per cent. However, the latest report showcased LVMH's ability to navigate and rebound from the sales momentum dip in the second half of the year.

Jefferies analyst James Grzinic noted that LVMH's report served to reassure investors and effectively managed the sales momentum slowdown in the latter half of the year. The report is expected to "steady nerves in the near term," according to Grzinic.

LVMH emerged as the top gainer on the euro-zone blue-chip STOXX50E index, underlining the positive sentiment generated by its quarterly results.

The resilience displayed by LVMH in navigating economic uncertainties and adapting to shifting market dynamics is likely to influence market sentiments and expectations in the luxury industry for the coming quarters.

(With Reuters inputs)