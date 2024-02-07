English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

LVMH shares surge 7% on reassuring Q4 results, boosting luxury peers

The upbeat performance of LVMH had a ripple effect on luxury peers, with Hermes, Kering, and Pernod Ricard all witnessing gains surpassing 3 per cent.

Business Desk
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton store | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

LVMH shares surged 7 per cent in early trade on Friday, fuelled by the French luxury giant's encouraging quarterly report. The positive momentum also resonated across the luxury sector, propelling peers such as Hermes, Kering, and Pernod Ricard, all of which saw gains exceeding 3 per cent. Let's

LVMH reported a robust 10 per cent increase in fourth-quarter sales, highlighting resilient demand, particularly from Chinese buyers, for its high-end fashion offerings during the year-end trading period.

Advertisement

The quarterly results provided a sense of reassurance to investors amid concerns about the luxury industry's resilience amid economic challenges and a potential slowdown in demand post the pandemic-induced splurge.

The upbeat performance of LVMH had a ripple effect on luxury peers, with Hermes, Kering, and Pernod Ricard all witnessing gains surpassing 3 per cent.

Advertisement

LVMH had faced market apprehensions after its October report, which indicated a slowdown in sales growth to 9 per cent. However, the latest report showcased LVMH's ability to navigate and rebound from the sales momentum dip in the second half of the year.

Jefferies analyst James Grzinic noted that LVMH's report served to reassure investors and effectively managed the sales momentum slowdown in the latter half of the year. The report is expected to "steady nerves in the near term," according to Grzinic.

Advertisement

LVMH emerged as the top gainer on the euro-zone blue-chip STOXX50E index, underlining the positive sentiment generated by its quarterly results.

The resilience displayed by LVMH in navigating economic uncertainties and adapting to shifting market dynamics is likely to influence market sentiments and expectations in the luxury industry for the coming quarters.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 15 Killed Amid Blast Outside Independent Candidate's Office in Pishin

    World12 minutes ago

  2. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos15 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement