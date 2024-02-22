Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 13:57 IST

'Made in China' COMAC C919 makes waves at Singapore airshow, outshines Airbus and Boeing

COMAC showcased its C919 outside Chinese territory for the first time, drawing attention from aviation, government, and investment professionals.

Business Desk
COMAC C919
COMAC C919 | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

COMAC C919: The Singapore Airshow this week saw Chinese state-owned planemaker COMAC emerge as a standout presence, overshadowing industry giants Airbus and Boeing with its self-developed C919 and ARJ21 jets, signalling its ambitions for international certifications and foreign orders.

COMAC showcased its C919 outside Chinese territory for the first time, drawing attention from aviation, government, and investment professionals keen to explore a company that has primarily operated within its home market.

Advertisement

While industry leaders acknowledged COMAC's entry into the competition, they also expressed skepticism about its immediate impact and emphasised the challenges it faces in obtaining international certifications and breaking into foreign markets.

The C919 has garnered significant orders, particularly from Chinese airlines and lessors, but potential buyers and lessors are awaiting regulatory approval from US and European authorities, beyond the plane's current certification by China's aviation authority.

Advertisement

GallopAir, a Brunei-based airline backed by Chinese investors, has placed orders for 30 COMAC planes, including the first overseas C919 purchases. However, the certification process for the C919 in Brunei could take several years, underscoring the challenges ahead for COMAC in expanding its market reach.

Moreover, the C919's reliance on Western suppliers for crucial components like engines and avionics systems poses geopolitical risks amid strained relations between Beijing and Western powers. While COMAC aims to develop domestic alternatives for these parts, industry experts foresee a lengthy process.

Advertisement

Despite these hurdles, COMAC's presence at the Singapore Airshow signifies its growing ambitions in the global aviation market and its determination to challenge the dominance of Airbus and Boeing.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

16 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

16 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

16 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

16 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After UP, Congress Likely to be a Junior Partner in Delhi Too

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. Will Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be an Indian or British?

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Carlos Alcaraz offers an injury update after Spaniard got hurt at Rio

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. Kiren Rijiju Calls Yami Gautam's Article 370 A 'Powerful Narration...'

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE | 'Temples Have Been Centres of Knowledge & Science': PM Modi

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo