Advertisement

Mercedes-Benz, the renowned German luxury carmaker, revealed a 6 per cent decline in sales for the first quarter of the year. The dip came on the back of supply bottlenecks in Asia, compounded by the transition within its luxury model range, according to statements released on Wednesday.

During the January-March period, deliveries of cars and vans totalled 568,400 units, representing a decline. Particularly noteworthy was the drop in sales of battery electric vehicles, plummeting by 9 per cent to 50,500 vehicles, reflecting a challenging quarter for the automaker.

Advertisement

The sales performance across various regions depicted a mixed picture. In Europe, sales saw a modest 2 per cent decline, while Asia faced a major setback with a 15 per cent drop. Similarly, sales in North America also saw a minor decline of 1 per cent, painting a nuanced regional landscape for Mercedes-Benz.

In contrast, Mercedes-Benz's peer, BMW, reported a contrasting trajectory with a 1 per cent rise in sales for the same quarter. Notably, BMW's sales of fully electric vehicles recorded an impressive growth rate of 27.9 per cent, reflecting a robust demand for electric mobility offerings.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

