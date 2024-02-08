Advertisement

US FDA approval: US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light for the expanded use of Merck & Co's immunotherapy blockbuster, Keytruda. The approval extends to the combination of Keytruda with chemoradiotherapy, specifically for newly diagnosed patients dealing with advanced cervical cancer who have not undergone surgery, radiation, or systemic therapy.

This marks a pivotal moment as Keytruda, renowned for aiding the body's immune system in combatting cancer by blocking the PD-1 protein, becomes the first anti-PD-1-based immunotherapy combination sanctioned in the US for treating a certain subtype of cervical cancer. Merck highlighted that the drug has already received approval for over ten cancer types.

Cervical cancer, a prevalent global concern affecting the cells lining the cervix, ranks as the fourth most common cancer among women globally, according to the World Health Organization.

The FDA's decision stems from compelling data originating from a late-stage trial involving 1,060 patients. In this trial, the Keytruda combination demonstrated a remarkable 41% reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death compared to treatment with chemoradiotherapy alone, according to Merck.

Keytruda has previously gained approval for both combination therapy and monotherapy for treating two other cervical cancer types. Despite facing the expiration of certain US patents by the end of the decade, Keytruda remains a formidable player, anticipated to generate nearly $25 billion in sales for 2023.

This expanded approval not only underscores the drug's versatility but also reinforces Merck's commitment to advancing innovative solutions in the oncology landscape. As Keytruda continues to make strides in diverse cancer treatments, its impact on the market and patient outcomes remains substantial.

(With Reuters inputs)