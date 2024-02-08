Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Merck gets US FDA nod for cervical cancer drug

This marks a pivotal moment as Keytruda, renowned for aiding the body's immune system in combatting cancer by blocking the PD-1 protein.

Business Desk
Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India by Market Capitalisation
Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies in India by Market Capitalisation | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US FDA approval: US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light for the expanded use of Merck & Co's immunotherapy blockbuster, Keytruda. The approval extends to the combination of Keytruda with chemoradiotherapy, specifically for newly diagnosed patients dealing with advanced cervical cancer who have not undergone surgery, radiation, or systemic therapy.

This marks a pivotal moment as Keytruda, renowned for aiding the body's immune system in combatting cancer by blocking the PD-1 protein, becomes the first anti-PD-1-based immunotherapy combination sanctioned in the US for treating a certain subtype of cervical cancer. Merck highlighted that the drug has already received approval for over ten cancer types.

Advertisement

Cervical cancer, a prevalent global concern affecting the cells lining the cervix, ranks as the fourth most common cancer among women globally, according to the World Health Organization.

The FDA's decision stems from compelling data originating from a late-stage trial involving 1,060 patients. In this trial, the Keytruda combination demonstrated a remarkable 41% reduction in the risk of cancer progression or death compared to treatment with chemoradiotherapy alone, according to Merck.

Advertisement

Keytruda has previously gained approval for both combination therapy and monotherapy for treating two other cervical cancer types. Despite facing the expiration of certain US patents by the end of the decade, Keytruda remains a formidable player, anticipated to generate nearly $25 billion in sales for 2023.

This expanded approval not only underscores the drug's versatility but also reinforces Merck's commitment to advancing innovative solutions in the oncology landscape. As Keytruda continues to make strides in diverse cancer treatments, its impact on the market and patient outcomes remains substantial.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement