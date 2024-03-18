Advertisement

US-ASEAN Business Council: A robust US business delegation, featuring prominent names like Meta, Boeing, and wind energy firm GE Vernova, is set to embark on a visit to Vietnam this week, signalling sustained corporate interest in the Southeast Asian nation following the recent elevation of ties by Washington.

Organised by the US-ASEAN Business Council, the delegation comprises approximately 50 companies, echoing the scale of a similar business mission to Vietnam orchestrated by the council last year.

In addition to Meta, Boeing, and GE Vernova, the delegation includes conglomerate Koch Industries, safety standards firm UL Solutions, insurance group Chubb, gaming company Roblox, weather forecasts provider ATMO, and energy firm AES.

Many of these enterprises already have a significant presence and ongoing operations in Vietnam. For instance, Meta's Facebook platform boasts over 60 million users in the country, positioning it as one of its largest markets worldwide. Similarly, Boeing inked a preliminary agreement with national carrier Vietnam Airlines in the preceding year for the potential sale of 50 of its 737 planes.

The visit comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden's move to enhance relations with Vietnam and his emphasis on fostering collaboration in the semiconductor industry. However, organisers noted the absence of semiconductor firms among the participants in this week's delegation.

Scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday, the business mission is slated to engage in discussions with local authorities. Preceding this, today, a smaller delegation comprising security firms is poised to explore potential business avenues in meetings with representatives from Vietnam's ministries of defense and police, as outlined by the organisers.

(With Reuters inputs.)