Updated January 18th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg to exit board after 12 years

Before her tenure at Meta, Sandberg held prominent positions at Google, serving as Vice President of Global Online Sales and Operations.

Business Desk
Meta
Meta | Image:meta.com
  • 2 min read
Meta in focus: Sheryl Sandberg, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Meta Platforms, has announced her forthcoming departure from the company's board of directors at the conclusion of her term in May. 

Sandberg, who held the role of COO for over 14 years and served on the board for 12 years, disclosed her decision in a Facebook post. While stepping away from the board, she expressed confidence in Meta's strong business position and indicated her intention to continue as an adviser to the company.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, responded to Sandberg's announcement, expressing anticipation for a "new chapter together." 

Sandberg, once second-in-command to Zuckerberg, played a significant role in shaping Meta's ad-focussed business model.

Despite the company facing criticism and controversies, she has consistently defended Meta, stressing the ongoing learning process and efforts to enhance tools for content moderation.

Before her tenure at Meta, Sandberg held prominent positions at Google, serving as Vice President of Global Online Sales and Operations. 

Additionally, she served as the Chief of Staff for the United States Treasury Department during the administration of former President Bill Clinton. 

A graduate of Harvard University, Sandberg is also known for her authorship of the 2013 feminist manifesto “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead.”

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:17 IST

