Advertisement

Microsoft versus Apple: Microsoft is posing a serious challenge to Apple's reign as the world's most valuable company. A recent downturn in Apple's stock, fuelled by apprehensions about iPhone sales, has brought Microsoft within striking distance.

Apple's shares have witnessed 4 per cent decline in the early days of 2024, following an impressive 48 per cent surge last year. In contrast, Microsoft has maintained a 2 per cent gain year-to-date, building on its remarkable 57 per cent surge in 2023.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Apple shares fell 0.4 while Microsoft's stock added 1.6 per cent, contributing to the narrowing gap between the two tech giants. As of now, Apple's market capitalization stands at $2.866 trillion, slightly ahead of Microsoft's $2.837 trillion.

Apple's market value reached its peak at $3.081 trillion on December 14, whereas Microsoft hit $2.844 trillion on November 28.

Advertisement

Worries about declining iPhone sales, particularly in China, have intensified, with a reported 30 per cent drop in the first week of 2024. Analysts attribute this to heightened competition from local rivals like Huawei.

Apple's ambitious product launch, the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, is set to commence sales on February 2 in the United States. However, UBS analysts project that its impact on Apple's earnings per share in 2024 will be "relatively immaterial."

Advertisement

This isn't the first time Microsoft has come close to surpassing Apple's valuation. Brief instances occurred in 2018, with the latest in 2021, driven by concerns about supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both companies, however, exhibit relatively high valuations based on their forward price-to-earnings ratios. Apple's forward PE of 28 exceeds its 10-year average of 19, while Microsoft trades at around 31 times forward earnings, surpassing its 10-year average of 24, according to LSEG data.

Advertisement

In its latest quarterly report in November, Apple fell short of Wall Street expectations in its sales forecast for the holiday quarter, citing weak demand for iPads and wearables. Analysts project a modest 0.7 per cent increase in revenue to $117.9 billion for the December quarter.

Microsoft, on the other hand, is anticipated to report a 16 per cent revenue increase to $61.1 billion, buoyed by continuous growth in its cloud business. The upcoming financial reports from both companies, particularly Apple's on February 1, will be closely watched to discern the trajectory of these tech giants.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

