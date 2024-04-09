Advertisement

Microsoft Corporation is set to invest approximately $2.9 billion over the next two years to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) endeavours in Japan, according to a report by the Nikkei newspaper on Tuesday.

Citing insights from Microsoft President Brad Smith, the Nikkei revealed that the US tech giant will unveil its ambitious plans during the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the United States.

While Microsoft has yet to respond to Reuters' request for comment, the investment is expected to mark the company's most significant commitment to Japan to date.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft intends to deploy advanced AI semiconductor technology at two existing facilities situated in eastern and western Japan, as detailed in the Nikkei report.

Moreover, the tech titan is slated to introduce an AI-focussed reskilling program in Japan, aiming to train a staggering 3 million workers over the course of three years. Additionally, Microsoft plans to establish a new research and development laboratory in Tokyo, dedicated to the exploration of robotics and AI.

The strategic move reflects Microsoft's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and driving technological advancement, solidifying its position as a key player in the burgeoning AI landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)

