×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Microsoft to inject $2.9 billion into AI expansion in Japan

As part of the initiative, Microsoft intends to deploy advanced AI semiconductor technology at two existing facilities situated in eastern and western Japan.

Reported by: Business Desk
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project
Microsoft | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Microsoft Corporation is set to invest approximately $2.9 billion over the next two years to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) endeavours in Japan, according to a report by the Nikkei newspaper on Tuesday.

Citing insights from Microsoft President Brad Smith, the Nikkei revealed that the US tech giant will unveil its ambitious plans during the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the United States.

Advertisement

While Microsoft has yet to respond to Reuters' request for comment, the investment is expected to mark the company's most significant commitment to Japan to date.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft intends to deploy advanced AI semiconductor technology at two existing facilities situated in eastern and western Japan, as detailed in the Nikkei report.

Advertisement

Moreover, the tech titan is slated to introduce an AI-focussed reskilling program in Japan, aiming to train a staggering 3 million workers over the course of three years. Additionally, Microsoft plans to establish a new research and development laboratory in Tokyo, dedicated to the exploration of robotics and AI.

The strategic move reflects Microsoft's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and driving technological advancement, solidifying its position as a key player in the burgeoning AI landscape.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

2 minutes ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

3 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

5 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

7 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

12 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

14 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

17 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

19 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

20 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

21 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

23 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

23 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

26 minutes ago
Christopher Nolan

Nolan On Dark Knight

27 minutes ago
What Is Androgynous Fashion?

Gender-fluid Fashion Tips

27 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo