Boeing crisis: Amid rising concerns over an Alaska Airlines mid-air emergency and ongoing production issues, major airline chiefs are set to meet with Boeing board chair Larry Kellner in sessions that will not include CEO David Calhoun, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

A group of US airline CEOs sought these meetings with Boeing directors following the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 accident, an unusual expression of frustration with the manufacturer's challenges and its CEO Calhoun, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The airlines aim to address their concerns directly with Kellner, a former CEO of Continental Airlines who is perceived to understand their frustrations with continued delays and quality problems, according to the Reuters report.

In the United States, CEOs from American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Alaska Airlines plan to participate in meetings with Kellner, along with at least one other Boeing director, the report added. Notably, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun supports these meetings but will not be present, as confirmed by a company official to Reuters.

This decision to convene meetings without Calhoun raises questions about the CEO's tenure at the company, according to a Wall Street analyst quoted in the report.

Boeing has emphasised its commitment to actively listen to its customers at all levels of the company.

Since assuming the role of CEO in 2020 following two fatal 737 MAX 8 crashes, Calhoun has pledged to address quality issues and prevent incidents like the Alaska Airlines mid-air emergency.

Meanwhile, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary disclosed that he is meeting with senior Boeing executives in Dublin to discuss prolonged delivery delays, expressing frustration shared by many airline executives grappling with order backlogs amid record passenger demand.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Michael Whitaker underscored Boeing's need to enhance safety culture and resolve quality issues before permitting an increase in 737 MAX production. The FAA had halted plans for production expansion after the Alaska Airlines incident, insisting on stringent safety measures from Boeing.

Boeing CFO Brian West acknowledged the impact of constrained production rates on the 737 program and said the company is committed to addressing these challenges.

Furthermore, the US Justice Department has initiated a criminal probe into the January MAX 9 cabin panel blowout incident, which the National Transportation Safety Board attributed to missing bolts.