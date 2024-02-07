English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:35 IST

Mixed earnings impact S&P 500 and Nasdaq, Verizon gains on upbeat forecast

Verizon stood out with a robust annual profit forecast and marked quarterly subscriber additions, leading to a 4.8% rise in its shares.

Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Wall Street news: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced stagnation as various corporate earnings impacted market sentiment. 3M's substantial decline of 9.5 per cent contributed to the Dow's minor losses. GE also experienced a 2.1 per cent drop in shares due to a pessimistic quarterly profit outlook.

Verizon, however, stood out with a robust annual profit forecast and marked quarterly subscriber additions, leading to a 4.8 per cent rise in its shares. Johnson & Johnson faced a 2.5 per cent drop despite reporting quarterly results slightly above expectations.

As the earnings season unfolds, a cautious market approach prevails due to companies issuing guarded guidance, affecting investor confidence. Despite a recent rally that saw the S&P 500 and Dow reach record highs, the mixed earnings reports have introduced uncertainties.

Market analysts emphasise the significance of profit outlooks for corporate entities, especially after major U.S. banks initiated the earnings season with varied results. Concerns arise as some companies, despite good quarterly performance, issue cautious guidance, influencing market participants.

While 86.6 per cent of S&P 500 companies reporting results surpassed earnings expectations, the figure has slightly decreased from the previous week's 93.1 per cent. This indicates a degree of uncertainty prevailing in the market.

Investors closely watch economic indicators, including the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index and fourth-quarter GDP data, to gauge the Federal Reserve's future policy decisions. Expectations of a monetary policy easing have shifted to May, with an 84 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Despite the cautious market sentiment, some sectors showed resilience, with the communication services sector leading with a 0.7 per cent rise. Consumer goods firm Procter & Gamble witnessed a 4.8 per cent increase after topping second-quarter profit expectations.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:35 IST

