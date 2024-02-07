Money market funds buck trend, continue growth despite expected Fed cuts: JPMorgan

Advertisement

Money market funds (MMFs) are defying expectations by experiencing a surge in assets at the beginning of the year, contradicting predictions of investors reallocating funds into stocks and fixed income, according to JPMorgan strategists.

JPMorgan's fixed income strategists, led by Teresa Ho, noted that taxable US money market fund balances have increased by $75 billion since the start of the year.

This rise in assets challenges the typical seasonal outflows that MMFs have historically experienced during the early months of the year.

Contrary to projections, the $6 trillion in cash reserves within MMFs are not showing signs of transitioning into alternative assets like fixed income or equities, as many had anticipated, the strategists highlighted.

In 2023, money market fund assets witnessed a notable increase of over $1.1 trillion, representing a 22 per cent surge, which stands as one of the largest upticks observed in the past decade, as per JPMorgan data.

Although some analysts anticipate outflows in the coming year, particularly if the Federal Reserve follows through with the rate cuts outlined for 2024, JPMorgan's analysis of past easing cycles suggests otherwise.

Historically, MMFs continued to attract inflows even during rate-cutting phases initiated by the Fed.

The strategists explained that MMF yields tend to trail behind yields of direct cash alternatives, such as T-bills, during rate-cutting cycles, making MMFs appealing to investors seeking liquidity alternatives.

Regarding the composition of MMF investors, JPMorgan believes that a notable portion of the cash held in MMFs serves as "core liquidity" utilised for cash management purposes by institutional and retail investors, rather than being viewed as an investment asset class.

JPMorgan estimates that approximately $5.5 trillion of the cash in MMFs is considered core liquidity, leaving only around $500 billion vulnerable to potential outflows, primarily from retail investors.

Overall, JPMorgan strategists anticipate that money market fund assets will remain elevated throughout 2024, with no significant net outflows expected despite the anticipated Fed rate cuts.

(With Reuters Inputs)