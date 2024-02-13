Advertisement

Rating upgrade: Moody's Investors Service has revised its outlook on four Adani Group companies, shifting from a previously downgraded "Negative" stance to a more optimistic "Stable" outlook. This reversal comes a year after the initial downgrade, which was prompted by a damning report from Hindenburg Research, a prominent American short-seller.

The companies affected by this change include Adani Green Energy, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group (AGEL - RG-1), Adani Transmission Step One, and Adani Electricity Mumbai. Moody's decision reflects a reassessment of the financial landscape and creditworthiness of these entities.

The downgrade in February 2023 was rooted in concerns over the companies' access to capital and potential hikes in capital costs following the Hindenburg report. This report triggered significant and rapid declines in the market value of Adani Group companies' securities.

However, Moody's acknowledgement of the Adani Group's subsequent debt transactions, including refinancing and securing new loan facilities, suggests a favourable turn of events. The Group's ability to access debt capital at reasonable costs has been highlighted as a positive indicator.

Moreover, the mention of high-profile equity transactions involving substantial institutional and strategic investors, such as GQG and Qatar Investment Authority, underscores the Adani Group's sustained access to the equity market.

Moody's revised outlook to "Stable" signifies a shift in perception, considering the Adani Group's strategic financial moves and successful navigation of challenges posed by the Hindenburg report. This development sheds light on the dynamic nature of the business landscape and the resilience demonstrated by key players in adapting to evolving circumstances.