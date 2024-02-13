Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Moody's revises outlook on 4 Adani companies from ‘Negative’ to ‘Stable’

This reversal comes a year after the initial downgrade, which was prompted by a damning report from Hindenburg Research.

Business Desk
Adani Group
Moody's revises outlook on 4 Adani companies from ‘negative’ to ‘Stable’ | Image:Facebook Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rating upgrade: Moody's Investors Service has revised its outlook on four Adani Group companies, shifting from a previously downgraded "Negative" stance to a more optimistic "Stable" outlook. This reversal comes a year after the initial downgrade, which was prompted by a damning report from Hindenburg Research, a prominent American short-seller.

The companies affected by this change include Adani Green Energy, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group (AGEL - RG-1), Adani Transmission Step One, and Adani Electricity Mumbai. Moody's decision reflects a reassessment of the financial landscape and creditworthiness of these entities.

Advertisement

The downgrade in February 2023 was rooted in concerns over the companies' access to capital and potential hikes in capital costs following the Hindenburg report. This report triggered significant and rapid declines in the market value of Adani Group companies' securities.

However, Moody's acknowledgement of the Adani Group's subsequent debt transactions, including refinancing and securing new loan facilities, suggests a favourable turn of events. The Group's ability to access debt capital at reasonable costs has been highlighted as a positive indicator.

Advertisement

Moreover, the mention of high-profile equity transactions involving substantial institutional and strategic investors, such as GQG and Qatar Investment Authority, underscores the Adani Group's sustained access to the equity market.

Moody's revised outlook to "Stable" signifies a shift in perception, considering the Adani Group's strategic financial moves and successful navigation of challenges posed by the Hindenburg report. This development sheds light on the dynamic nature of the business landscape and the resilience demonstrated by key players in adapting to evolving circumstances.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 20:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

2 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

4 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

6 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

6 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

20 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

20 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

20 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

20 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

20 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

20 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kuldeep offers MASSIVE update on player for IND vs ENG Rajkot Test

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Chavan Joins BJP: Will Graft Cast Shadow on His New Political Chapter?

    Lok Sabha Elections18 minutes ago

  3. Protesting Farmers Put March on Hold; To Resume Demonstration Tomorrow

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Sourav Ganguly reveals exact reason why India never hosts U19 World Cup

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. Worried You Might Be Laid Off Or Lose Your Job? Here's What To Do

    World23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement