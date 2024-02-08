English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Morgan Stanley elevates 155 employees to managing directors

The number is lesser than its 2023 cohort of 184 promotions to the MD chair, as per the source cited.

Business Desk
Managing Director
Managing Director | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Less is more: American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has elevated 155 of its employees to the designation of managing directors this year, as per sources.

The number is lesser than its 2023 cohort of 184 promotions to the MD chair, as per the source cited.

Advertisement

The bank has elevated Ted Pick, who is a banking veteran with three decades of experience, as their new CEO from January 1. He replaces James P. Gorman, who will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board.

Notably, 37 per cent of the total employees being promoted are women. Among the US-based managing directors, 29 per cent of them are ethnically diverse.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley did not immediately comment on the development.

The bank joins other Wall Street giants in fewer banker promotions this year.

Advertisement

Bank of America promoted 334 employees to become managing directors, which is 8 per cent fewer than the previous year.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs,  which announces an elevation to the managing director post every two years, appointed 608 managing directors.

Advertisement

The number was down 5 per cent from the 643 promotions which were done two years ago in 2021.

Investment banks in the likes of Morgan Stanley had a tough 2023 on the back of deal-making activities slumping, which was caused by uncertainty in the global market. 

Advertisement

Notably, mergers and acquisitions activity fell to the lowest level in 10 years globally in 2023.

The company in a report this week has projected a bullish outlook on Indian markets, but also cautioned against "a further rise in volatility," on the back of the upcoming elections as well as higher valuations.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement