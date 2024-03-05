English
Updated March 5th, 2024

Morgan Stanley predicts 50% surge in global M&A activity for 2024

Citing a thawing 'winter' for M&A, the Wall Street brokerage anticipates a cyclical and secular return in deal-making activity.

Hand shake
Despite rising bond yields, Morgan Stanley notes that cash and debt remain more attractive funding options than equity. | Image:Pixabay
Global merger and acquisition activity: Global merger and acquisition (M&A) volumes are expected to skyrocket by 50 per cent this year compared to 2023, according to a note released by Morgan Stanley. The firm attributes this surge to diminishing concerns surrounding funding costs, inflation, and recession fears.

Citing a thawing 'winter' for M&A, the Wall Street brokerage anticipates a cyclical and secular return in deal-making activity. While Europe and North America are predicted to witness significant benefits, Morgan Stanley also forecasts favorable conditions for M&A in India, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and ASEAN countries.

The slump in global M&A activity during 2023, caused by aggressive interest rate hikes, inflationary pressures, and recession fears, marked a historic low, according to Morgan Stanley. However, expectations of reduced borrowing costs later this year, along with a cooling of consumer prices and increased corporate confidence, are expected to drive the rebound in M&A activity.

Additionally, the demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud capabilities, clean energy transition, and innovation in life sciences are identified as key drivers for the anticipated surge in deals. Sectors such as health care, real estate, staples, and technology are poised to benefit the most from increased deal-making.

Despite rising bond yields, Morgan Stanley notes that cash and debt remain more attractive funding options than equity. The brokerage emphasizes the financial advantage of strategic activity due to ample cash balances and open investment-grade markets, while private equity sponsors may face increased urgency amidst changing macroeconomic conditions.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

