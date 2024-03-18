Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:46 IST
Nasdaq investigates connectivity issues impacting exchange operations
The matching engine serves as a critical software system responsible for matching buy and sell orders on the exchange.
Nasdaq connectivity issue: Nasdaq on Monday said that it is currently investigating issues related to its matching engine, affecting connectivity to the exchange. The matching engine serves as a vital software system responsible for matching buy and sell orders on the exchange.
The development comes after Nasdaq reported similar issues several months ago, which disrupted stock orders and affected over 50 clients. On Monday, Nasdaq disclosed that orders transmitted through the "RASH FIX" order handling system are not being acknowledged at present. The incident commenced around 4:55 am Eastern Time, as per information provided on the exchange's website.
Despite the occurrence, Nasdaq did not provide specific details regarding the trades impacted by the connectivity issues. Additionally, the exchange has yet to respond to a request for comment from Reuters regarding the matter.
In response to the situation, the New York Stock Exchange Arca Equities, specialising in listings of exchange-traded products, declared self-help against Nasdaq. A "self-help" alert is issued by a trading exchange when another exchange experiences internal problems processing trades, prompting orders to be routed through alternative venues.
The investigation into Nasdaq's connectivity issues highlights the critical importance of smooth operations within financial markets. Market participants are closely monitoring developments as Nasdaq works towards resolving the connectivity disruptions and restoring normal trading activities.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:29 IST
