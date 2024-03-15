×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Nasscom inks agreement with Australian Business NSW to bolster market access for tech companies

As part of the agreement, Indian technology companies and firms in New South Wales will receive accelerated access to each other’s markets

Reported by: Business Desk
Australia
Australia | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nasscom pact with NSW: IT industry body Nasscom has signed an agreement with Australian industry body Business NSW for the facilitation of market access for the technology companies in the two markets.

As part of the agreement, Indian technology firms in New South Wales will get accelerated access, which will synergise economic cooperation between India and Australia, Nasscom said. 

Department of Enterprise, Investment, and Trade (DEIT), Indian industry body Nasscom, and Australian industry organisation Business NSW signed the agreement on March 14, leveraging the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) which positions NSW at the centre of the Australia-India technology corridor, Nasscom said in a statement.

“India is a global powerhouse with a $254 billion tech industry in the 2024 fiscal, so we are looking forward to welcoming their startups and scaleups to Sydney through our International Landing Pad and sharing the economic benefits that will flow from closer collaboration between our two innovation ecosystems,” according to Investment NSW Deputy Secretary Katie Knight. 

Perks for NSW technology companies will be reciprocated with access to nasscom’s services to find suitable partners and clients to grow in the Indian market, the statement said.

Member companies will obtain benefits of setting up a connection with the local technology ecosystem and government connections, as well as receive help with local market and investment opportunities.

They will also receive workspace allocation at no cost for 6 months at the Sydney Startup Hub. 

Nasscom Vice President and Head of Global Trade Development Shivendra Singh said the MoU will enable Indian technology businesses, particularly in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and emerging enterprises to expand into Australia and contribute to the growth of bilateral relations between the two nations. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 15th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

