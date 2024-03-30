Advertisement

US regulations: In an effort to limit China's access to advanced United States artificial intelligence (AI) chips and chipmaking tools, the Biden administration has announced revisions to the existing rules.

These measures, which were initially released in October, aim to impede the Beijing's chipmaking industry due to national security concerns, particularly regarding the potential military applications of China's tech advancements.

The updated regulations, which comprises 166 pages, came into effect on Thursday. They provide clarity on various aspects, including the extension of restrictions on chip shipments to China to encompass laptops containing such chips

The Commerce Department, responsible for overseeing export controls, has indicated its intention to continually refine and enhance these measures aimed at regulating technology shipments to China.

(With Reuters Inputs)