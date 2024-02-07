English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

New Zealand stocks post biggest weekly surge since November

Investors remained on the edge, anticipating a crucial US inflation reading to better understand the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.

Business Desk
IT Stocks
The S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 per cent to close at 11,875.03. | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Zealand's equity market posted its most substantial weekly gain since early November, although it concluded Friday's session with a slight dip driven by declines in the banking and utility sectors.

The S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 per cent to close at 11,875.03, concluding a four-session rally, yet managing a robust 1.8 per cent increase for the week. Notably, the Australian market remained closed due to a public holiday.

Analysts are closely monitoring the upcoming US personal consumption expenditure data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. This data release follows news of the economy's faster-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter.

Analysts are closely monitoring the upcoming US personal consumption expenditure data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. This data release follows news of the economy's faster-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter.

Westpac analysts anticipate the Fed's monetary policy easing to precede any action by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders have adjusted their expectations, with a current 52 per cent probability of a rate cut in March, down from 88 per cent a month ago.

In domestic news, December quarter consumer inflation met expectations, aligning with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's target range. Christina Leung, principal economist at the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research, said, "The Q4 CPI result... overall confirms inflation is easing in New Zealand." However, Leung emphasized that with annual inflation remaining above the RBNZ's target band, the central bank should stay vigilant about potential inflationary pressures in the economy.

Among the top losers in the market were banking giants Westpac Banking Corp and ANZ Group, each experiencing a 0.4 per cent drop. Utilities faced headwinds as well, with Meridian Energy and Contact Energy losing 2.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. The healthcare sector also saw a notable loser, with healthcare products distributor EBOS Group experiencing its most significant drop in two weeks, falling 2.3 per cent.

On the positive side, steel distributor and processor Vulcan Steel recorded a substantial gain of 4.4 per cent, marking its most significant increase since September 11 and securing the position of the top gainer on the benchmark index. As the market maintains cautious optimism, investors are closely watching global economic indicators for cues on future market trends.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

