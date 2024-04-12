×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Nike eyes Olympics 2024 to regain lost market share

At the forefront of Nike's Olympic showcase are high-end shoes catering to a niche audience, exemplified by the latest Nike Alphafly 3 model priced at $285.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nike Olympic kits
Nike Olympic kits | Image:Hibbett
  • 2 min read
Nike market share: Nike is gearing up to unveil new kits for the Olympic national teams it sponsors, including the US and Kenya, in a strategic move to reaffirm its position as a leading performance gear brand for elite athletes and everyday consumers alike.

Amid a period of subdued sales, the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris present an opportunity for Nike, the official outfitter of Team USA, to refocus global attention on its performance-oriented products, particularly its running shoes.

At the forefront of Nike's Olympic showcase are high-end shoes catering to a niche audience of amateur runners, exemplified by the latest Nike Alphafly 3 model priced at $285. In comparison, Adidas' equivalent Adizero Adios Pro 3 retails at $250.

However, Nike faces challenges from competitors like On Running, Hoka, and Lululemon, which have been steadily chipping away at its market share. Additionally, a shift in consumer preference towards sleek "terrace" shoes like the Adidas Samba has further intensified competition in the sportswear industry.

In response to sluggish sales trends, Nike recently issued a warning regarding revenue contraction in the first half of its 2025 financial year. The company announced plans to scale back orders for established models such as the Air Force 1 to prioritise investment in new, innovative product lines.

Despite Nike's substantial revenue of $51.2 billion in the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023, analysts at HSBC project slower annual sales growth compared to rivals Adidas and Lululemon in the years ahead.

Tom Nikic, an analyst at Wedbush in New York, remarked, "They haven't had a ton of exciting product innovation recently."

Nike executives revealed last year their intent to bolster their presence in the running shoe market, an area where the brand has faced stiff competition. Among their strategies is a focus on promoting entry-level running shoes, typically priced between $100 and $150 per pair.

The anticipation of witnessing Olympians achieve remarkable feats in Nike attire presents a significant opportunity for the brand to attract more consumers. However, analysts remain cautious, noting that Nike's success will ultimately hinge on the strength of its product offerings in capitalising on the heightened exposure during the Olympic Games.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 11th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

