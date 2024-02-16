Advertisement

Nike job cuts: In a move aimed at reducing costs, Nike is planning to trim its workforce by more than 1,600 jobs, representing about 2 per cent of its total employees, reported the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

According to an employee memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Nike's Chief Executive John Donahoe highlighted the company's intention to allocate resources towards bolstering investment in key categories such as running, women’s apparel, and the Jordan brand.

However, the planned layoffs are not expected to impact employees working in stores, distribution centres, or those in the innovation team.

Established in 1964, Nike, headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, United States, stands as a prominent American athletic footwear and apparel corporation. It is also the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel, as well as a major manufacturer of sports equipment. As of November 30, 2023, Nike's revenue for the twelve-month period reached $51.542 billion.

(With Reuters Inputs)