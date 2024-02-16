Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Nike to cut over 1,600 jobs as part of cost-cutting measures: Report

The planned layoffs are not expected to impact employees working in stores, distribution centres, or those in the innovation team.

Business Desk
Nike
Nike | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nike job cuts: In a move aimed at reducing costs, Nike is planning to trim its workforce by more than 1,600 jobs, representing about 2 per cent of its total employees, reported the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

According to an employee memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Nike's Chief Executive John Donahoe highlighted the company's intention to allocate resources towards bolstering investment in key categories such as running, women’s apparel, and the Jordan brand. 

Advertisement

However, the planned layoffs are not expected to impact employees working in stores, distribution centres, or those in the innovation team.

Established in 1964, Nike, headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, United States, stands as a prominent American athletic footwear and apparel corporation. It is also the world's largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel, as well as a major manufacturer of sports equipment. As of November 30, 2023, Nike's revenue for the twelve-month period reached $51.542 billion.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

9 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

10 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

10 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

10 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

10 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

10 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

10 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

10 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

10 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

10 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

10 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

12 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

13 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 Gets Its Title?

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Nike to cut over 1,600 jobs as part of cost-cutting measures: Report

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Micro-cheating: Should THESE Actions Of Your Partner Bother You?

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  4. IMF maintains Japan's 2023 growth forecast amid weak GDP figures

    Business News19 minutes ago

  5. Alcaraz beats Carabelli in clay-court debut

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo