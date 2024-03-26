×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Nikkei holds steady despite Fast Retailing and Nissan declines

The Nikkei's resilience was notably supported by the semiconductor sector, spearheaded by chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkei ends flat: The Nikkei closed little change on Tuesday, as gains in chip-related stocks managed to offset declines in heavyweights such as Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo, and Nissan Motor.

The Nikkei's resilience was notably supported by the semiconductor sector, spearheaded by chipmaking equipment giant Tokyo Electron, buoyed by a record surge in its US counterpart Nvidia.

Advertisement

However, Nissan shares slumped nearly 4 per cent following an update to its medium-term business plan that failed to meet investor expectations.

Fast Retailing witnessed a decline of 1.63 per cent, extending its retreat from the record high seen on Friday.

Advertisement

The Nikkei closed trading day marginally lower, down 0.04 per cent at 40,398.03, while the broader Topix managed to edge up by 0.11 per cent.

After hitting an all-time peak of 41,087.75 on Friday, the Nikkei saw a 1.16 per cent slide on Monday. Despite this, the index has rallied more than 20 per cent this year.

Advertisement

Kazuo Kamitani, an equity strategist at Nomura Securities, noted the support from the upward trend of the five-day moving average, suggesting that a downturn for the Nikkei could be challenging to materialize.

However, he highlighted the market's lack of clear direction amidst a scarcity of fresh trading cues.

Advertisement

Tokyo Electron saw a modest increase of 0.54 per cent and emerged as the top gainer in index points due to its substantial weighting. Following closely was silicon producer Shin-Etsu Chemical, advancing 1.45 per cent, and chipmaking equipment manufacturer Screen Holdings, which surged over 4 per cent.

Nvidia, renowned for its role in the artificial intelligence sector, achieved another all-time closing high on Monday, extending its winning streak for a sixth consecutive session.

Advertisement

In other developments, BlackRock raised its overweight position on Japanese equities, citing the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) cautious stance despite its recent exit from negative interest rates.

"We anticipate the BOJ to proceed cautiously and avoid disrupting the return of modest inflation," BlackRock stated in a note.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

US Bridge Collapses

a few seconds ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News Live

a few seconds ago
Wipro Gurugram office

Wipro GE investments

a minute ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

2 minutes ago
Popular lesbian couple from Pakistan and India split up weeks before their wedding

Lesbian Couple Splits

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli during IPL post-match

Virat Kohli

3 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US news

10 minutes ago
Yen

Japanese yen

10 minutes ago
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares

Pune Traffic

11 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

13 minutes ago
Godzilla still

Godzilla Maker On Millie

14 minutes ago
IPOs this week

SRM Contractors IPO

15 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

New Boeing CEO

18 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo shares surge

20 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Donald Trump

26 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

NCW Writes to EC

32 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

32 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP to Go Solo in Punjab

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News18 hours ago

  5. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo