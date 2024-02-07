Advertisement

Japan's Nikkei share average hit a fresh 34-year peak on Monday, propelled by the record-high close of the US S&P 500 on Friday. Despite signs of overheating in the Asian market, investor sentiment remained positive.

The Nikkei surged by 1.59 per cent, hitting 36,535.36, a level unseen since February 1990. The morning session concluded with a 1.15 per cent gain at 36,375.56. The broad rally saw 185 components of the index advancing, with real estate and technology shares leading the gains.

While energy sector stocks faced pressure due to weaker crude oil prices, the overall market saw widespread optimism. The S&P 500's record-high close on Friday, fuelled by gains in chip shares and heavyweight tech stocks, played a significant role in boosting Japan's market.

SoftBank Group, an AI-focused startup investor, gained 2.54 per cent, and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, with Nvidia among its customers, climbed more than 3 per cent.

Despite the Nikkei's robust 8.7 per cent year-to-date advance, analysts caution about potential overheating, citing a relative strength index (RSI) above 70, signalling overbought conditions. Concerns over a pullback have been raised, but the market remains resilient.

Japanese shares have also been influenced by receding expectations for an immediate end to the Bank of Japan's stimulus. The central bank's policy announcement on Tuesday will be closely watched. While a weaker yen typically boosts the Nikkei, a potentially yen-boosting BOJ shift might not hinder the ongoing rally.

"The Nikkei 225 is much more following the US stock benchmarks now, rather than the dollar-yen rate," noted OANDA strategist Kelvin Wong. Despite short-term pullback possibilities, the uptrend remains intact, and a test of 37,000 is likely in the coming weeks, according to Wong.

(With Reuters inputs)