TRENDING /
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Nokia, Oppo resolve disputes through 5G patent cross-license deal

The telecom gear maker Nokia has been involved in legal disputes with multiple Chinese technology firms such as Oppo and Vivo, over patent payments.

Nitin Waghela
Nokia, Oppo resolve disputes through 5G patent cross-license deal
Nokia, Oppo resolve disputes through 5G patent cross-license deal | Image:Nokia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Litigation trouble: The Finnish telecommunications major Nokia on Wednesday inked a 5G patent cross-licensing deal with smart device maker Oppo to resolve the patent litigation between both the companies.

The telecom gear maker Nokia has been involved in legal disputes with multiple Chinese technology firms such as Oppo and Vivo, over patent payments.

Feng Ying, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at OPPO, said, "This agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other's intellectual property and lays the foundation for future collaboration between OPPO and Nokia.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said,"The new agreement, along with the other major smartphone agreements that we have concluded over the past year, will provide long-term financial stability to our licensing business."

Recently, the Finland-based telecom group signed an agreement with the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor.

"Under the agreement Oppo will make royalty payments, along with catch-up payments to cover the periods of non-payment," Nokia said in a statement.

"The agreement resolves all pending patent litigation between the parties, in all jurisdictions," it said.

OP Corporate Bank analyst, Kimmo Stenvall, said investors had expected the parties to reach an agreement "sooner or later".

Today, the shares of Nasdaq Helsinki listed tech company's were roughly flat at 4:19 pm.

Inderes analyst Atte Riikola said it was good uncertainty was now lifted about the timing of the deal, after the process had taken longer than expected.

Nokia in December warned that it would not meet its financial outlook for 2023, after mentioning that talks over unspecified license renewals would carry forward to 2024.

Riikola said he expected Nokia to soon reach an agreement also with Vivo.

In the Q3 FY 2024, Nokia had posted an annual dip of 20 per cent in net sales, due to a fall in sales of 5G equipment, according to media reports.  


(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

