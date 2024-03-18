Advertisement

Nomura’s EMEA desk: Nomura appoints Nomura Holdings Inc. has boosted its Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) bond desks with the appointment of Hemish Shah as the new head of flow rates for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This move comes as the Japanese broker aims to expand its wholesale operations in the region.

Shah joins Nomura from Deutsche Bank, where he previously oversaw the rates desk. At Nomura, he will report to Richard Volpe, the global head of rates, and Nat Tyce, head of global markets for EMEA.

Advertisement

The appointment follows recent regulatory developments in the UK, where authorities have eased capital demands on Nomura in light of its $2.9 billion loss on fund Archegos. This regulatory relief has freed up capital for Nomura, which the firm intends to invest in its wholesale business in Europe.

In its third-quarter earnings report, Nomura's wholesale unit recorded a pretax profit of 23 billion yen, a notable improvement from the previous year's loss of 1.9 billion yen. Revenue from fixed-income products saw a 19% increase in the third quarter, reaching 103.5 billion yen, driven by growth in the Americas while maintaining stability in Japan.

Advertisement

Shah takes over from Pasquale Cataldi, who previously led the EMEA flow rates desk before departing last year. Additionally, Olek Gajowniczek, the deputy head, left the firm last month.

(With Reuters inputs)