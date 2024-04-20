Advertisement

Norway wealth fund: Norway's $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund, a significant player in the global investment landscape, announced on Saturday its intention to support the reappointment of Helge Lund as the chair of BP's board of directors.

As BP prepares for its upcoming annual meeting scheduled for April 25, the proposal for Lund's reappointment comes in the wake of the board's decision last year to dismiss former CEO Bernard Looney.

Additionally, the wealth fund stated its endorsement of BP's executive remuneration package.

Two prominent shareholder advisory firms have also expressed their backing for BP's board regarding the handling of Bernard Looney's departure in the previous year, as the British energy giant gears up for its Annual General Meeting.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages Norway's sovereign fund, holds a substantial stake in BP, amounting to 3.41% of the company as of the end of last year, valued then at $3.48 billion.

Although NBIM did not provide an exhaustive rationale for its voting stance, its support for the reappointment of Lund underscores its confidence in BP's leadership continuity.

Since Looney's abrupt departure in September last year, BP's shares have trailed behind those of its competitors, despite the company reporting a profit of $13.8 billion in 2023.

(With Reuters inputs.)

