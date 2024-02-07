Advertisement

NVIDIA Corp witnessed an extraordinary surge in market value during January, marking the largest monthly increase in the company's history. The boost, totalling $296.52 billion, elevated the chipmaker's market value to approximately $1.52 trillion, surpassing its prior high of $248.23 billion recorded in May 2023.

The surge was attributed to heightened optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), positive analyst outlooks, and the company's announcement of expanded AI offerings. NVIDIA's stock soared to new heights following the introduction of new desktop graphics processors and advancements in AI-related components and software.

Meanwhile, Microsoft, the world's most valuable company, also witnessed a major increase in market value, adding $159.36 billion. The surge was predominantly fuelled by the growing demand for its Azure cloud service.

Microsoft disclosed higher-than-estimated quarterly profit and revenue. However, investor caution emerged concerning rising costs, anticipated to "increase materially" on a sequential basis. As of Wednesday, Microsoft's market value stood at $2.95 trillion, surpassing Apple Inc's $2.85 trillion in market capitalization.

Meta Platforms, previously Facebook, experienced a resurgence in market value last month, crossing the $1 trillion mark for the first time since September 2021. Following a robust 25 per cent jump in revenue to $40.1 billion for the December quarter and the declaration of its first-ever dividend, Meta's stock surged over 14 per cent to a record high of $451 after the bell on Thursday.

On a different trajectory, Tesla Inc emerged as the weakest performer among the top 20 global companies by market cap, witnessing a decline of about 24.5 per cent in its value over the last month. Concerns over slowing growth prompted CEO Elon Musk to caution that sales growth would be "notably lower" this year, despite recent price reductions.

In addition, Saudi Arabian Oil Co saw 7.3 per cent fall in its market value, contributing to the diverse landscape of market movements among leading global companies.

(With Reuters inputs)