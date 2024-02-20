Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Nvidia surpasses Tesla as Wall Street's most traded stock amid AI fervour

Nvidia's ascent to the top spot in daily stock trading reflects its recent milestone as the third-most valuable US company.

Business Desk
Nvidia China chip launch
Nvidia | Image: Nvidia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chipmaker Nvidia has overtaken Tesla as the most traded stock, underscoring the growing prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) investments in the market.

Nvidia's ascent to the top spot in daily stock trading reflects its recent milestone as the third-most valuable US company, highlighting the increasing significance of AI-related bets for investors. The California-based semiconductor company's surge in trading volume raises the stakes for investors, particularly if Nvidia's revenue growth fails to meet lofty expectations, potentially impacting the broader market rally driven by optimism surrounding AI.

Advertisement

Market observers expect Nvidia's upcoming quarterly report, scheduled for Wednesday, to be a pivotal event, with the company's performance likely to influence investor sentiment significantly. Analysts caution that anything short of stellar results could dampen the fervent rally that has propelled Nvidia's stock price by an impressive 47 per cent in 2024.

Over the past 30 trading sessions, approximately $30 billion worth of Nvidia shares have been exchanged daily on average, surpassing Tesla's average daily turnover of $22 billion during the same period. Tesla, which had been a dominant force in daily US stock trading since 2020, has ceded its leading position to Nvidia amid the latter's meteoric rise.

Advertisement

Nvidia's trading volume, alongside that of Super Micro Computer—a company benefiting from the AI boom—accounted for over 40 per cent of the total turnover among the 10 most traded US stocks. The trend underscores the growing influence of AI-related stocks in shaping market dynamics and investor sentiment.

While some herald Nvidia's dominance in trading as indicative of a new era akin to the dawn of the internet, concerns linger regarding the reliance on momentum-driven trading strategies rather than fundamental factors like future revenue growth. Super Micro's recent volatility, for instance, underscores the market's susceptibility to fluctuations driven by valuation concerns and analyst assessments.

Advertisement

Despite these uncertainties, Nvidia remains a formidable force in the AI chip market, controlling approximately 80 per cent of the high-end segment. The company's staggering market capitalisation, surpassing that of tech giants like Amazon and Alphabet, underscores its growing influence and investor appeal.

In contrast, Tesla's stock has faced headwinds, declining by 20 per cent in 2024 amid challenges such as tepid demand for electric cars and intensifying competition.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

17 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

17 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

17 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

17 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

17 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

17 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

17 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

17 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

18 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli's DEEPFAKE video stuns the internet

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. #MamataVsManush: R Bangla Reporter Sent to 3-Day Police Custody

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam Sequel On The Cards? Director Reveals

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. K-pop Artists Who Are Releasing New Music Soon

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  5. Nvidia surpasses Tesla as Wall Street's most traded stock

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo