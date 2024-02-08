Advertisement

OECD’s recommendation to BOJ: The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has recommended that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) gradually increase short-term interest rates and adopt a more flexible approach to its bond yield control policy.

This suggestion comes in the context of inflation hovering around the 2 per cent target and sustained wage growth.

Image Credits: Pexels

In response to adjustments made by the BOJ to yield curve control (YCC) last year, loosening its control on long-term interest rates, the OECD warns that market challenges could arise if inflation remains above the 2 per cent target and global yields rise.

The OECD proposes that the BOJ should continue enhancing the flexibility of YCC, including potential adjustments to the 10-year bond yield target or a shift to a short-term yield target.

According to the OECD's 2024 report on Japan, if inflation continues to stay around the 2 per cent target, accompanied by wage growth and a closing output gap, the central bank should start gradually raising short-term interest rates from early 2024.

The report suggests that Japan is at a turning point, with a higher likelihood of inflation durably settling around the 2 per cent target.

The OECD stresses upon the need for greater flexibility in YCC and a modest increase in the short-term policy interest rate based on projections of sustained inflation and wage dynamics.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Japan's inflation outlook, especially considering the global economic conditions, the OECD acknowledges the challenge for the BOJ to achieve its inflation target without major overshooting while ensuring financial stability.

Should the BOJ decide to implement a rate hike, the OECD urges policymakers to remain vigilant to potential spillovers on both domestic and global financial stability.

Clear and timely communication of the current and future monetary stance is highlighted as a key factor in navigating any policy adjustments.

(With Reuters Inputs)