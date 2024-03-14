×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Oracle bolsters corporate software with generative AI

Oracle's cloud-based software suite plays a key role in numerous business operations, spanning finance, supply chain management, and human resources.

Reported by: Business Desk
Oracle
Oracle | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oracle on Thursday announced integration of generative artificial intelligence features across its product lineup. The development intensifies the competition with tech giants like Microsoft as they vie to cater advanced AI technology to business clientele.

Oracle's cloud-based software suite plays a key role in numerous business operations, spanning finance, supply chain management, and human resources. The latest AI features are tailored to streamline tasks for professionals, including report generation, data summarization, and job description drafting, thereby optimizing efficiency and productivity.

Advertisement

As Oracle plans to strengthen its position in the cloud computing market, the incorporation of generative AI capabilities reinforces its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. The company, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has strategically invested in Nvidia chips and partnered with Cohere, an AI startup founded by former Google employees, to bolster its AI capabilities.

Setting itself apart from consumer-focused AI applications, Oracle's approach entails fine-tuning AI systems for approximately 50 distinct functions. These functionalities encompass tasks such as crafting product descriptions based on inventory data and summarizing complex price negotiations with suppliers. Notably, human oversight is maintained throughout the process, ensuring accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content.

Advertisement

Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President of Applications Development at Oracle, emphasized the company's meticulous approach to AI deployment, aimed at mitigating common pitfalls associated with AI technology. Miranda emphasized the importance of feedback-driven refinement while maintaining stringent quality control measures.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lionel Messi

Messi's latest injury

2 minutes ago
6-lane Guwahati Bypass

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB kick-starts camp

5 minutes ago
Mumbai win Ranji Trophy

Reactions on Mumbai's win

5 minutes ago
Preneet Kaur

Preneet Kaur Joins BJP

5 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

7 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout in Ramban

Terror Hideout Busted

8 minutes ago
Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United in EPL

9 minutes ago
Fortnite

Epic Games on Apple

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

IPL: Players with most 6s

14 minutes ago
Neeta Lulla

Neeta's Styling Tips

15 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji

17 minutes ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

BREAKING: Gynanesh Kumar,

19 minutes ago
Michael Culver

Michael Culver Dies At 85

20 minutes ago
BREAKING: 2 Groups Of Prisoners Clash At Central Jail In Gurdaspur

Two Groups From Gurdaspur

22 minutes ago
Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

BREAKING: AAP Releases Fi

22 minutes ago
The Press Information Bureau alerted the public, stating that no such gazette notification was issued

Fake EC Appointment Post

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News3 hours ago

  2. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News4 hours ago

  3. RPSC opens applications for Assistant Prosecutor Officer vacancies

    Education6 hours ago

  4. Pune's Lohegaon Airport to Get Runway Expansion Soon | Details Here

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo