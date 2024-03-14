Advertisement

Oracle on Thursday announced integration of generative artificial intelligence features across its product lineup. The development intensifies the competition with tech giants like Microsoft as they vie to cater advanced AI technology to business clientele.

Oracle's cloud-based software suite plays a key role in numerous business operations, spanning finance, supply chain management, and human resources. The latest AI features are tailored to streamline tasks for professionals, including report generation, data summarization, and job description drafting, thereby optimizing efficiency and productivity.

As Oracle plans to strengthen its position in the cloud computing market, the incorporation of generative AI capabilities reinforces its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. The company, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has strategically invested in Nvidia chips and partnered with Cohere, an AI startup founded by former Google employees, to bolster its AI capabilities.

Setting itself apart from consumer-focused AI applications, Oracle's approach entails fine-tuning AI systems for approximately 50 distinct functions. These functionalities encompass tasks such as crafting product descriptions based on inventory data and summarizing complex price negotiations with suppliers. Notably, human oversight is maintained throughout the process, ensuring accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content.

Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President of Applications Development at Oracle, emphasized the company's meticulous approach to AI deployment, aimed at mitigating common pitfalls associated with AI technology. Miranda emphasized the importance of feedback-driven refinement while maintaining stringent quality control measures.

(With Reuters inputs)

