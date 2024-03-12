Advertisement

Oracle hits record high: Oracle surged over 13 per cent to a record high of $129.37 on Tuesday, fuelled by indications of progress in its cloud-computing market strategy, particularly through its collaboration with AI chip leader Nvidia.

The software giant hinted at upcoming joint announcements with Nvidia, set to be unveiled at the chip company's GTC developer conference from March 18 to 21.

Positioning itself as a cost-effective cloud provider, Oracle has heavily invested in Nvidia chips to rival major players like Amazon.com and Microsoft in the cloud computing arena.

The move, coupled with a partnership offering cloud customers access to Nvidia supercomputers, drove Oracle's cloud revenue up by an impressive 25 per cent in the third quarter, with its sales backlog also witnessing a robust 29 per cent increase.

Analysts at Piper Sandler noted, "Oracle Cloud momentum is back on track after witnessing disappointing cloud results in the prior two quarters."

The company's market value is projected to surge by over $40 billion based on its current share price.

With at least 14 analysts raising their price targets on the stock, Oracle's median view rose to $135.50. It currently trades at 19 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, a favourable position compared to the software and IT services sector.

Despite trailing behind cloud rivals like Microsoft in 2023, Oracle's recent performance suggests a promising trajectory, dispelling concerns about data centre capacity constraints and economic uncertainties.

Oracle's CEO Safra Catz reassured investors, stating, "We signed several large deals this quarter, and we have many more in the pipeline."

(With Reuters inputs)

