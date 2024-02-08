English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:01 IST

Oxford begins human testing for Nipah virus vaccine

Further trials are expected to follow in a Nipah-affected country.

Business Desk
nipah treatment
The monoclonal antibodies were presently being imported from Australia where they are made according to the Nipah variant present there | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Testing for antidote: England’s University of Oxford has begun the human testing phase of an experimental vaccine against the Nipah Virus, the university said on Thursday.

Initial participants in the 51-patient early-stage trial have received the trial shots over the last week. 

The trial will examine the safety and immune response of the vaccine in people between 18 to 55 years of age, according to a spokesperson for Oxford's Pandemic Sciences Institute. 

The vaccine is based on the same technology as AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 shots.

Further trials will likely happen in a Nipah-affected country.

“Nipah has epidemic potential, with its fruit bat hosts found in areas home to over two billion people. This trial is a step forward in efforts to build a suite of tools to protect against this killer virus,” Dr In-Kyu Yoon, an executive at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said.

Led by Oxford Vaccine Group, the trial is funded by CEPI, which is a global coalition that supports vaccine development against emerging infectious diseases.

Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company Moderna also initiated an early-stage clinical trial of Nipah's vaccine in 2022. The shot was developed by Moderna and the US' National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Notably, the brain-swelling virus had led to outbreaks in Kerala in 2018, as well as in other parts of Asia. As of now, the deadly Nipah virus has no vaccine against it. 

It was identified for the first time in Malaysia around 1999. Outbreaks for Nipah have been seen in Bangladesh, India and Singapore.

In September last year, Kerala witnessed its fourth Nipah outbreak in five years. Six people were infected while two people lost their lives. 

Symptoms of the infection include fever, headache, cough and difficulty breathing, with brain swelling likely to follow. 

The fatality rate for Nipah is estimated between 40 to 75 per cent, according to the World Health Organisation.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 11th, 2024 at 07:58 IST

