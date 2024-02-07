Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Pakistan's EC halts govt's plan to privatise crisis-hit Pakistan International Airlines: Report

The election panel has explicitly requested that the government refrain from signing any agreements related to the privatisation of PIA or its entities.

Business Desk
PIA privatisation
PIA privatisation | Image:Pakistan International Airlines
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pakistan International Airlines: Pakistan's election commission has intervened to halt the caretaker government's efforts to privatise the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), according to a report by Dawn, citing sources. The election panel, through a letter to the cabinet secretary, has reminded the caretaker government of its role and limitations in this matter, urging the submission of all relevant documents.

The reported letter further reveals that the election panel has explicitly requested the government to refrain from taking any further steps, including the signing of any agreements related to the privatisation of PIA or its entities.

Advertisement

As of now, neither the election panel nor the government has responded to requests for comments on this matter.

Earlier statements from Pakistan's privatisation minister to Reuters had indicated that the government was on the verge of selling the struggling national airline.

Advertisement

The decision to privatise PIA comes against the backdrop of Pakistan grappling with a profound economic crisis. In June, the country had committed to revamping its loss-making state-owned enterprises as part of a $3 billion bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Remarkably, the government opted for PIA's privatisation just weeks after sealing the deal with the IMF.

The caretaker administration, assuming office in August to supervise the February 8 election, was granted authority by the outgoing parliament to take necessary steps to meet the budgetary targets set in agreement with the IMF. The election panel's intervention now raises questions about the trajectory of the privatisation plan and its alignment with the country's economic recovery efforts. The developments are closely watched, given the significance of PIA's role in the nation's aviation sector and the broader economic landscape.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement