Pakistan International Airlines: Pakistan's election commission has intervened to halt the caretaker government's efforts to privatise the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), according to a report by Dawn, citing sources. The election panel, through a letter to the cabinet secretary, has reminded the caretaker government of its role and limitations in this matter, urging the submission of all relevant documents.

The reported letter further reveals that the election panel has explicitly requested the government to refrain from taking any further steps, including the signing of any agreements related to the privatisation of PIA or its entities.

As of now, neither the election panel nor the government has responded to requests for comments on this matter.

Earlier statements from Pakistan's privatisation minister to Reuters had indicated that the government was on the verge of selling the struggling national airline.

The decision to privatise PIA comes against the backdrop of Pakistan grappling with a profound economic crisis. In June, the country had committed to revamping its loss-making state-owned enterprises as part of a $3 billion bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Remarkably, the government opted for PIA's privatisation just weeks after sealing the deal with the IMF.

The caretaker administration, assuming office in August to supervise the February 8 election, was granted authority by the outgoing parliament to take necessary steps to meet the budgetary targets set in agreement with the IMF. The election panel's intervention now raises questions about the trajectory of the privatisation plan and its alignment with the country's economic recovery efforts. The developments are closely watched, given the significance of PIA's role in the nation's aviation sector and the broader economic landscape.

(With Reuters inputs.)

