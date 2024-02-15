Shares of Pernod Ricard soared by more than 6 per cent on Thursday | Image: Pixabay

Shares of Pernod Ricard soared by more than 6 per cent on Thursday as the French spirits giant affirmed its long-term growth objectives, despite revising down its full-year sales forecast and scaling back its share buyback program.

Despite facing challenges in key markets such as the United States and China, Pernod Ricard maintained its medium-term target of achieving close to 7 per cent sales growth. This reassured investors who had concerns about a potential downgrade to the company's ambitions.

CEO Alexandre Ricard underscored the company's enduring growth prospects, citing anticipated improvements in the US, ongoing growth opportunities in China, and the favourable demographic and economic trends in India.

Investors welcomed Pernod's commitment to its medium-term goals, with Marco Scherer, a portfolio manager at Pernod investor Metzler Asset Management, highlighting the decision as "very, very good news."

Pernod's ability to slightly enhance its operating margins in a challenging environment further bolstered investor confidence, indicating effective management strategies.

In contrast to its key competitor Diageo, which also maintained its medium-term guidance but forecasted growth below expectations for 2025, Pernod's outlook hinted at a potentially stronger performance in the future, according to Jefferies analyst Edward Mundy.

Despite a 3 per cent decline in half-year sales on an organic basis, in line with analyst projections, Pernod Ricard's shares rallied on the belief in the company's resilience and long-term growth potential. With shares having dipped approximately 15 per cent over the past year, some analysts view Pernod's current valuation as attractive given its medium-term prospects.

Overall, the market's response underscores the confidence in Pernod Ricard's ability to navigate challenges and emerge as a robust player in the global spirits market.

(With Reuters inputs)

