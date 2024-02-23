Advertisement

As the bustling trade portion of the first fully post-pandemic Singapore Airshow concluded on Friday, exhibitors and delegates expressed optimism for the aviation industry's future, despite challenges faced by suppliers in meeting the surge in travel demand.

Organisers had anticipated approximately 50,000 attendees over the four trade days, a major increase compared to 2022, when stringent COVID-19 testing requirements for foreign visitors dampened participation. This year's attendance nearly rivalled 54,000 visitors recorded in 2018, prior to the pandemic's disruption. The 2020 edition had been marred by last-minute cancellations amid the global spread of the virus.

Advertisement

However, outside Asia's largest air show, transportation issues marred arrivals and departures, particularly during the initial days. Lengthy queues for free shuttle buses and exorbitant taxi fares highlighted logistical challenges, prompting local media to spotlight the inconveniences faced by Singapore Airshow visitors.

Leck Chet Lam, managing director of show organiser Experia, acknowledged the transportation issues, attributing them to the higher-than-anticipated attendance.

Advertisement

Inside the air-conditioned display space, commercial exhibitors showcased a diverse array of products, from planes and drones to surveillance technology and services. The presence of over 1,000 companies from 50 countries, spanning both commercial and defence sectors, underscored the event's global significance.

While Russian companies abstained from participation due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, Israeli firms, including Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, were present, signalling continued international engagement despite regional challenges.

Advertisement

Dennis Kohr, head of corporate sales Asia-Pacific at Lufthansa Technik Group, noted the palpable optimism among attendees, citing robust demand for both air travel and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

Natasha Pheiffer, regional managing director for Asia at BAE Systems, expressed satisfaction with face-to-face interactions at the airshow, highlighting discussions on various aerospace technologies and offerings.

Advertisement

The aerial displays, featuring demonstration flights by air force teams from several countries and a notable flyby by China's COMAC C919, captivated delegates amidst the tropical heat.

COMAC secured significant orders at the show, including a deal with Tibet Airlines for C919 and ARJ21 aircraft, underscoring China's growing influence in the aviation market. Other notable orders were announced by Royal Brunei Airlines, Airbus, and VietJet.

Advertisement

Sustainability emerged as a key theme, with the Singapore government announcing a green jet fuel mandate and organizers emphasizing environmental protection. However, the industry grapples with divergent approaches to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Supply chain challenges, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, tempered some of the show's optimism. Exhibitors highlighted long lead times and soaring costs, particularly for aerospace-grade metals.

Advertisement

Despite these challenges, Paul Bolton, chief operating officer of First Aviation Services, expressed hope for the industry's recovery, anticipating a gradual improvement over the next two to three years as demand drives manufacturers back to aerospace production.

(With Reuters inputs)

