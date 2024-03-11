Advertisement

Qantas pay dispute: Pilots employed at Qantas Airways' subsidiaries, Network Aviation and QantasLink, are set to initiate another strike this week amidst an ongoing disagreement over wages, as announced by the Australian Federation of Air Pilots on Monday.

The pilots are pressing for improved pay terms, seeking to replace the Network Aviation Pilots Enterprise Agreement 2016, which lapsed in October 2020.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the AFAP, pilots from both QantasLink and Network Aviation will engage in work stoppages on Thursday and Friday.

Qantas, Australia's national carrier, has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment regarding the impending strike action.

Advertisement

Negotiations between the union and the airline have been protracted, spanning over 18 months. Pilots have already rejected three proposed agreements, including one offering a pay raise of over 25 per cent, coupled with annual increases of 3 per cent.

(With Reuters Inputs)