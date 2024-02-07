Advertisement

Japanese e-commerce powerhouse Rakuten Group has decided to increase the size of its planned dollar-denominated 3-year senior note issuance from $1 billion to $1.75 billion, aiming to address its debt obligations, as reported by Reuters on January 30.

Rakuten initially revealed its fundraising initiative on Friday, outlining its intention to utilise the proceeds to retire $1 billion worth of senior notes maturing in 2024. The conglomerate faces a substantial debt load, with a total of 800 billion yen ($5.4 billion) in debt redemptions scheduled by the end of 2025. This financial burden stems from the substantial investment required to establish Japan's fourth mobile network carrier.

The increased bond issuance aligns with Rakuten's broader financial strategy, which includes refinancing existing debt, listing its banking unit, divesting assets, and issuing new shares to fortify its financial position.

According to an inside source close to the deal, the new bonds are expected to carry an interest rate of approximately 12.25 per cent, with final terms set to be confirmed on the morning of January 30, US Eastern time. Rakuten representatives declined to provide additional comments beyond their statement on January 25.

Rakuten's move to augment its bond issuance comes as the company grapples with the challenges associated with its foray into the mobile business. The increasing debt load, coupled with ongoing efforts to restructure and bolster financial stability, underscores the complexity of managing the conglomerate's diverse business portfolio.

Bloomberg first reported the news of Rakuten's decision to expand the bond issuance. The development highlights the company's proactive approach in navigating financial intricacies and aligning its capital structure with long-term growth objectives.

(With Reuters inputs)