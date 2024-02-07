Advertisement

Rakuten bond issuance: Rakuten Group, the Japanese e-commerce conglomerate, has reportedly increased the planned size of its dollar-denominated 3-year senior note issuance to $1.75 billion from the initial $1 billion, as revealed by a source familiar with the matter. This adjustment allows Rakuten to fully repurchase its 10.25 per cent senior notes and 3.546 per cent senior notes due in 2024, with a combined outstanding principal of $1.75 billion.

Initially, Rakuten had announced tender offers for the notes with a combined cap of $1 billion last Friday. However, on Tuesday, the company extended the offers to cover any outstanding notes of either series. The move aligns with Rakuten's strategy to manage its debt obligations, especially considering the total of 800 billion yen ($5.4 billion) in debt redemptions due by the end of 2025, primarily incurred during the development of Japan's fourth mobile network carrier.

Advertisement

In addition to debt management, Rakuten has taken measures such as refinancing debt, listing its banking unit, divesting assets, and issuing new shares to strengthen its financial position. The newly expanded note issuance is expected to carry an interest rate of around 12.25%, with final terms set to be confirmed on the morning of January 30, U.S. Eastern time, according to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Rakuten representatives refrained from commenting on the increased note issuance, stating that they have nothing further to add beyond Tuesday's announcement of the expanded buyback offer.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)