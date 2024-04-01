×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Rakuten Group set to consolidate bank, fintech units

Following the integration, Rakuten Bank will remain listed on the Tokyo exchange, according to statements from the companies.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rakuten
Rakuten | Image:Rakuten
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rakuten fintech focus: Rakuten Group announced on Monday its plans to consolidate its fintech operations into a single group, aiming to enhance collaboration and bolster customer acquisition across various sectors including online banking, credit cards, securities, and insurance.

In a memorandum of understanding, Rakuten Group and Rakuten Bank outlined the reorganisation, slated to come into effect in October. Following the integration, Rakuten Bank will remain listed on the Tokyo exchange, according to statements from the companies.

Advertisement

The parent company centred around the e-commerce platform Rakuten Ichiba, has faced financial challenges since the launch of its mobile carrier in 2020, resulting in 14 consecutive quarters of operating losses. To address this, Rakuten has pursued strategies such as issuing equity and debt and divesting assets, including the listing of Rakuten Bank in April 2023.

Despite previous plans to list its securities arm in July 2023, the process was delayed the following November. Instead, Rakuten opted to sell a 30 per cent stake in the company to Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T).

Advertisement

In light of the upcoming reorganisation, Rakuten stated that it may reconsider its plans to list Rakuten Securities.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dollar

Dollar steady

a few seconds ago
Known for its leopards, Jawai, Rajasthan is the spot to be at for safari enthusiasts.

Leopard in Burari

a few seconds ago
PLI scheme investments India

PLI schemes

2 minutes ago
Adani Ports

Adani Ports cargo volume

3 minutes ago
AT&T

AT&T dark web data leak

4 minutes ago
Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida

Japan, US collab for AI

9 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI stands tall among

15 minutes ago
Akash Dasnayak

Who Is Akash Dasnayak?

15 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan, EU cooperation

18 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant fined RS 12 lakh

22 minutes ago
Rakuten

Rakuten Group

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

63-year-old IPL fan died

24 minutes ago
JGB Yields

Japanese government bonds

25 minutes ago
Man’s Mathematical Way Of Comparing Food Prices Left People Laughing

Viral Price Comparison

25 minutes ago
FPI investments

FPIs

31 minutes ago
ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard

34 minutes ago
Birkin bag maker Hermes

Hermès lawsuit attacks lu

36 minutes ago
Army Porter Killed in Mine Blast in J&K's Rajouri

J&K: Army Opens Fire

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World12 hours ago

  2. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News14 hours ago

  4. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo