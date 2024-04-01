Advertisement

Rakuten fintech focus: Rakuten Group announced on Monday its plans to consolidate its fintech operations into a single group, aiming to enhance collaboration and bolster customer acquisition across various sectors including online banking, credit cards, securities, and insurance.

In a memorandum of understanding, Rakuten Group and Rakuten Bank outlined the reorganisation, slated to come into effect in October. Following the integration, Rakuten Bank will remain listed on the Tokyo exchange, according to statements from the companies.

Advertisement

The parent company centred around the e-commerce platform Rakuten Ichiba, has faced financial challenges since the launch of its mobile carrier in 2020, resulting in 14 consecutive quarters of operating losses. To address this, Rakuten has pursued strategies such as issuing equity and debt and divesting assets, including the listing of Rakuten Bank in April 2023.

Despite previous plans to list its securities arm in July 2023, the process was delayed the following November. Instead, Rakuten opted to sell a 30 per cent stake in the company to Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T).

Advertisement

In light of the upcoming reorganisation, Rakuten stated that it may reconsider its plans to list Rakuten Securities.

(With Reuters inputs)