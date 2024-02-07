Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

Real wages, household spending in Japan decline again in December

Japan seeks a sustainable inflation driven by increased demand and higher wages, rather than inflation driven solely by rising energy prices and a weakened yen.

Business Desk
Japan
Japan | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Japanese economy: Japan continues to grapple with persistent declines in real wages and household spending, as revealed by recent economic data. Real wages have dropped for the 21st consecutive month, albeit at a slower rate, while household spending has decreased for the tenth month in a row. 

These trends underscore the challenge of inflation outpacing wage growth, thereby dampening consumer purchasing power.

The Bank of Japan closely monitors wage trends and inflation, considering them pivotal factors in its decision-making process regarding the gradual withdrawal of its extensive stimulus measures. 

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has urged business leaders to raise wages during spring labour negotiations to counteract inflation effectively.

Japan seeks a sustainable inflation driven by increased demand and higher wages, rather than inflation driven solely by rising energy prices and a weakened yen. 

In December, real wages, adjusted for inflation, declined by 1.9 per cent compared to the previous year, although the rate of decline slowed compared to November. 

The government's consumer inflation rate, which includes fresh food prices but excludes rent, saw a modest 3.0 per cent increase, indicating a lessening inflationary pressure.

Total nominal pay increased by 1.0 per cent in December, following a revised 0.7 per cent rise in November. Economists predict a potential easing of consumer inflation to around 2 per cent, primarily due to the expected moderation in the prices of daily necessities. 

Moreover, factors such as labour shortages may contribute to accelerated wage recovery, possibly leading to positive real wage growth in the latter half of the year.

Annual labour negotiations between Keidanren, Japan's largest business lobby, and trade unions, which began this month, could set the stage for the Bank of Japan to transition away from its prolonged loose monetary policy. Last year, these negotiations resulted in pay increases of nearly 3.6 per cent, marking the highest level in three decades. Keidanren's recent call for wage hikes exceeding the inflation rate indicates a potential shift in wage dynamics.

Despite these considerations, household spending remains subdued, declining by 2.5 per cent year-on-year in December, slightly worse than market expectations. On a seasonally adjusted basis, spending decreased by 0.9 per cent month-on-month, reflecting a mixed pattern of expenditure on durable goods and dining out.

Analysts stress the importance of sustained wage recovery to bolster consumer spending and support economic growth. The outcome of this year's spring wage negotiations will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Japan's economic recovery amidst ongoing challenges.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 6th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

