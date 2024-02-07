Advertisement

Components for military: Despite international sanctions, Western companies supplied Russia with $2.9 billion worth of components potentially applicable for military production in the first 10 months of 2023, according to Ukraine's president's office. The revelation comes amid Ukraine's calls for stricter sanctions and export control measures against Russia. The imports of military goods by Russia in 2023 reached 90 per cent of pre-invasion levels, raising concerns about the effectiveness of existing sanctions.

Research conducted by a working group led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and former US ambassador Michael McFaul highlighted the use of products from over 250 Western companies in Russian weapons, identified through samples from captured or destroyed equipment. The Kyiv School of Economics, involved in the research, found nearly 2,800 foreign components, including those from US-based firms, in Russian military equipment, such as the hypersonic "Kinzhal" missiles used in air strikes against Ukraine.

The study emphasised that 95 per cent of the parts discovered in Russian weapons on the battlefield originated from coalition countries, with 72 per cent sourced from US-based companies alone. This information raises questions about the efficacy of export control measures and the need for more stringent sanctions against entities facilitating military-related trade with Russia.

Russia has not provided an immediate response to the allegations made by Zelenskiy's office. The findings underscore the challenges in preventing the flow of critical components to Russia despite existing sanctions, urging a reevaluation of international efforts to curtail Moscow's military capabilities.

