Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Sainsbury's records strong Christmas performance in food sector

Sainsbury's, commanding a 16% share in the UK's grocery sector, second only to Tesco, reported a 7.4 per cent increase in like-for-like sales.

Business Desk
Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s | Image:Sainsbury’s
Strong Christmas sales: Sainsbury's, the UK's second-largest supermarket chain, reported a robust performance in its premium food offerings such as dry cured meats and steamed buns, enabling it to surpass market expectations during the crucial Christmas quarter while maintaining its yearly profit forecast.

Nevertheless, the absence of a profit revision and a subdued performance in the general merchandise segment contributed to a 4.8 per cent decline in its shares on Wednesday. This reduction follows an 18.5 per cent increase in share value /q over the past year, reaching levels last observed in 2021.

A prominent investor in Sainsbury's expressed mild disappointment with the update, highlighting that certain analysts had projected a full-year profit for 2023/24 above the company's stated range. "The grocery segment has shown commendable growth," the investor remarked.

Sainsbury's, commanding a 16 per cent share in the UK's grocery sector, second only to Tesco, reported a 7.4 per cent increase in like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, over the 16-week period ending Jan. 6. This growth was attributed to its adeptness in expanding product offerings despite moderate inflation.

Sales data

While grocery sales experienced a 9.3 per cent uptick, general merchandise sales, inclusive of its Argos chain, declined by 0.6 per cent within a competitive market environment. Concurrently, clothing sales witnessed a decrease of 1.7 per cent.

The supermarket chain credited its grocery performance to a series of product launches that resonated with budget-conscious consumers, fostering a preference for home-based culinary experiences amidst prevailing economic challenges.

Contrary to broader retail indicators that exhibited subdued Christmas sales, potentially suggesting a softening UK economy ahead of an anticipated national election, Sainsbury's has thrived by aligning its pricing strategies with those of discount retailer Aldi and offering competitive prices through its Nectar loyalty programme.

Sainsbury's remains optimistic about its 2023/24 pre-tax profit, projecting a range between 670 million pounds and 700 million pounds, as compared to 690 million pounds in the previous fiscal year.  

"We are poised to enter 2024 with significant momentum," stated CEO Simon Roberts.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

