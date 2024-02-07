Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 07:36 IST

Samsung Electronics explores leasing factory in Russia

In March 2022, Samsung had announced the suspension of shipments to Russia.

Business Desk
Samsung
Samsung | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Samsung Electronics’ Russia bet: Samsung Electronics is reportedly exploring the option of leasing its TV factory in Russia, according to South Korean media on Wednesday. 

This consideration follows a trend where several global companies have either halted sales or temporarily halted operations in Russia in response to its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. 

Advertisement

The TV and monitor factory located in Kaluga, Russia, is under consideration for leasing, as per reports from Yonhap news agency and other sources. 

Earlier, a Kommersant report had indicated that local electronics wholesaler VVP Group might start producing equipment at the Samsung factory, both under its own brand and for other companies. 

Advertisement

Samsung has not provided official comments on the matter, and VVP Group is yet to respond to inquiries. 

In March 2022, Samsung had announced the suspension of shipments to Russia.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 07:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. All About Lord Vishnu Idol, Shivling Found In K'taka's Krishna Riverbed

    India News7 minutes ago

  3. Watch Axiom Space's Astronauts to Depart From ISS on February 7 LIVE

    Science8 minutes ago

  4. Ice Cream Varities To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  5. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement