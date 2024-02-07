Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Samsung forecasts tech device demand recovery in 2024 after record chip loss

Despite a rebound in memory prices, the company faced weak consumer demand across various sectors.

Business Desk
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023
1. Samsung Electronics | Employees: 270,372 | Image:Samsung
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Samsung Electronics anticipates a resurgence in memory chips and technology demand throughout 2024, despite reporting a 34 per cent year-on-year decline in fourth-quarter profit. 

Despite a rebound in memory prices, the company faced weak consumer demand across various sectors.

Advertisement

The leading memory chip manufacturer projects increased demand for chips in mobile devices and PCs as artificial intelligence usage expands. 

Additionally, the gradual replacement of older servers is expected to contribute to the recovery in demand.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to 2024, Samsung remains optimistic about the memory market's recovery, despite potential challenges such as interest rate policies and geopolitical issues.

In the fourth quarter, Samsung's operating profit dropped to 2.8 trillion won ($2.11 billion) compared to 4.3 trillion won a year earlier. 

Advertisement

The full-year chip business reported a record loss of 14.9 trillion won in 2023, attributed to weak demand for chip-dependent gadgets.

However, losses in the chip sector narrowed in the fourth quarter, signaling a positive trend as memory chip prices rebounded. 

Advertisement

The company noted increased demand from Chinese PC and mobile manufacturers, who replenished their chip inventories after prolonged depletion.

Samsung plans to focus on cutting-edge chips and enhance profitability by addressing the demand for high-bandwidth memory and server products related to generative AI.

Advertisement

Despite challenges in certain sectors like chip contract manufacturing, TV, and home appliances, Samsung's mobile devices business reported a robust operating profit of 2.73 trillion won in the fourth quarter, driven by increased demand for premium smartphones and wearable devices.

In 2023, Apple surpassed Samsung as the world's leading smartphone seller, capturing a 20 per cent market share. 

Advertisement

However, Samsung aims to bolster its flagship smartphone shipments and strengthen its position in foldable phones.

While Samsung's shares fell slightly in morning trade, the company remains optimistic about the future of its semiconductor and technology businesses amidst evolving market dynamics.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Coach McCullum looking forward to the VIRAT KOHLI 'CHALLENGE'

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News40 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 41 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travelan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement