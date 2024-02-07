Advertisement

Samsung Electronics anticipates a resurgence in memory chips and technology demand throughout 2024, despite reporting a 34 per cent year-on-year decline in fourth-quarter profit.

Despite a rebound in memory prices, the company faced weak consumer demand across various sectors.

The leading memory chip manufacturer projects increased demand for chips in mobile devices and PCs as artificial intelligence usage expands.

Additionally, the gradual replacement of older servers is expected to contribute to the recovery in demand.

Looking ahead to 2024, Samsung remains optimistic about the memory market's recovery, despite potential challenges such as interest rate policies and geopolitical issues.

In the fourth quarter, Samsung's operating profit dropped to 2.8 trillion won ($2.11 billion) compared to 4.3 trillion won a year earlier.

The full-year chip business reported a record loss of 14.9 trillion won in 2023, attributed to weak demand for chip-dependent gadgets.

However, losses in the chip sector narrowed in the fourth quarter, signaling a positive trend as memory chip prices rebounded.

The company noted increased demand from Chinese PC and mobile manufacturers, who replenished their chip inventories after prolonged depletion.

Samsung plans to focus on cutting-edge chips and enhance profitability by addressing the demand for high-bandwidth memory and server products related to generative AI.

Despite challenges in certain sectors like chip contract manufacturing, TV, and home appliances, Samsung's mobile devices business reported a robust operating profit of 2.73 trillion won in the fourth quarter, driven by increased demand for premium smartphones and wearable devices.

In 2023, Apple surpassed Samsung as the world's leading smartphone seller, capturing a 20 per cent market share.

However, Samsung aims to bolster its flagship smartphone shipments and strengthen its position in foldable phones.

While Samsung's shares fell slightly in morning trade, the company remains optimistic about the future of its semiconductor and technology businesses amidst evolving market dynamics.

(With Reuters Inputs)