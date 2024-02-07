Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

SAP to restructure 8,000 roles to accelerate focus on AI

The company plans to open new avenues in AI-powered technology startups through its enterprise capital arm, Sapphire Ventures.

Business Desk
SAP
SAP to restructure 8,000 roles | Image:SAP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
SAP restructuring jobs: German software company SAP SE revealed a €2 billion ($2.17 billion) restructuring plan, aiming to streamline 8,000 roles as part of its strategic shift towards growth in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven business sectors. 

SAP anticipates that generative AI will notably transform its operations and has committed to investing over $1 billion in this direction. 

The company plans to open new avenues in AI-powered technology startups through its enterprise capital arm, Sapphire Ventures.

The restructuring initiative is designed to enhance focus on critical growth areas such as business AI. 

SAP intends to implement the program primarily through voluntary leave programs and internal re-skilling measures. The company anticipates exiting 2024 with a headcount "similar to the current levels." 

As of now, SAP has over 105,000 employees.

The associated restructuring expenses are expected to impact operating profit, with a major reflection in the first half of 2024. 

Simultaneously, SAP provided its 2024 cloud revenue forecast in the range of €17 billion to €17.3 billion, and updated its 2025 outlook, estimating adjusted cloud gross profit at approximately €16.2 billion.

However, SAP's key cloud business revenue at the end of 2023 fell short of expectations at €13.66 billion, missing the forecast of €14.06 billion and following a previous disappointment in cloud revenues in the third quarter.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 24th, 2024 at 08:08 IST

