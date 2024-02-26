English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund prepares for second debt market offering

The PIF's foray into debt markets aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader economic agenda, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Business Desk
Saudi Arabia PIF debt issuance
Saudi Arabia PIF debt issuance | Image:Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Reuters)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saudi Arabia PIF debt issuance: Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is gearing up for its second debt market issuance this year, according to a document reviewed by news agency Reuters. The PIF, which manages assets exceeding $700 billion, has enlisted Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Standard Chartered as joint global coordinators for the offering.

The planned issuance will be in the form of an Islamic dollar bond, known as a sukuk, with a senior unsecured seven-year tenure. Investor meetings for the offering are scheduled to commence on Monday, signalling the fund's intent to tap into the current favorable market conditions.

Advertisement

This move comes on the heels of the PIF's recent participation in the global debt market, having raised $5 billion through a triple-tranche conventional bond issuance in January. Additionally, the fund secured $3.5 billion from a sukuk deal in October, demonstrating its active engagement in diversifying its funding sources.

The PIF's foray into debt markets aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader economic agenda, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As the kingdom seeks to reduce its reliance on oil revenues, the PIF serves as a key instrument in driving economic diversification and fostering sustainable growth.

Advertisement

PIF's substantial investment activities have positioned it as a prominent player in the global sovereign wealth fund landscape. Accounting for approximately a quarter of the $124 billion deployed by sovereign wealth funds worldwide in the previous year, the PIF has emerged as a significant contributor to global capital markets.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

3 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

4 minutes ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

4 minutes ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

6 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

6 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

6 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

7 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

8 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

9 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

27 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

17 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Thane

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. SJVN Green Energy signs agreement to supply 300 MW power to J&K

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Pankaj Udhas, Ghazal Maestro Dies; Political Reactions Pour In

    India News6 minutes ago

  4. WTO members reject investment facilitation plan

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  5. Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Indefinite Fast After 17 Days

    India News7 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo