Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

SEC set to implement rule overhauling treasury market

The rule stipulates that entities trading over $25 billion in Treasuries over four of the last six months must register as broker-dealers.

Business Desk
Trading
The proposal primarily focuses on proprietary traders, identified by the SEC as crucial sources of Treasury market liquidity | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to implement a rule on Tuesday that mandates proprietary traders and firms engaged in regular trading of US government bonds to register as broker-dealers. The regulatory measure, part of a broader market overhaul, targets structural issues impacting the Treasury market.

The rule, initially proposed in March 2022, stipulates that entities trading over $25 billion in Treasuries over four of the last six months must register as broker-dealers. This registration subjects them to heightened oversight, including compliance with capital, liquidity, and other regulatory requirements. Additionally, firms engaging in frequent same-day transactions of comparable or very similar securities would also fall under the purview of this new regulation.

Advertisement

The SEC's five commissioners are scheduled to vote on the rule during an open meeting at 10:00 am ET. The proposal primarily focuses on proprietary traders, identified by the SEC as crucial sources of Treasury market liquidity, subjecting them to the same rigorous oversight and risk management controls as other market dealers. Up to 46 firms could be impacted by this rule, according to previous statements by the SEC.

Gennadiy Goldberg, Head of US Rates Strategy at TD Securities USA, believes that bringing more proprietary trading firms under SEC supervision would enhance transparency, level the playing field, and potentially improve market stability.

Advertisement

However, some investors have expressed concerns about the broad scope of the $25 billion threshold and daily trading test, fearing unintentional inclusion of corporations, insurers, and pensions. Lobbying for adjustments, investors hope the final rule will be softened.

Criticism has also come from major investors such as BlackRock and the Managed Funds Association, warning that the rule may not achieve its intended goals and could adversely impact Treasury market liquidity. Ignacio Sandoval, a partner at Morgan Lewis and a former SEC special counsel, anticipates potential changes in market participant behaviour to avoid registration if the final rule is stringent.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  2. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement