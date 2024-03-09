×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Shein braces for stricter EU online content regulations as user base surges

Shein, which has been eyeing a US initial public offering, initiated its marketplace in the EU in August last year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Shein
Shein | Image:Shein
Shein faces tougher EU rules: Shein, a Chinese-founded fast-fashion company, is set to encounter more stringent EU online content regulations as it reports a notable surge in users, joining a cohort of companies including Meta Platforms, Google, Elon Musk's X, and TikTok.

The newly enforced rules, termed the Digital Services Act (DSA), categorise companies with over 45 million users as very large online platforms (VLOPs), mandating enhanced efforts to combat illegal and harmful content, as well as counterfeit products on their platforms.

Shein, which has been eyeing a US initial public offering, initiated its marketplace in the EU in August last year. 

The company disclosed on its website that it had an average of 108 million monthly active users across EU member states from August 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

The European Commission acknowledged Shein's major user base and indicated ongoing discussions regarding potential designation under the DSA. 

The implementation of the DSA, applicable to all online platforms since February 17, has already encompassed sixteen tech firms, including Amazon, Apple, Alibaba, Microsoft, and three pornography sites.

The EU is currently investigating social media company X and ByteDance's TikTok, with potential fines amounting to 6 per cent of a company's global turnover for violations.

The prospect of stricter regulations presents another challenge for Shein's IPO aspirations, particularly as the company seeks approval from Beijing for its public listing, which may face rigorous scrutiny from US regulators. 

Bloomberg initially reported Shein's impending adherence to the DSA rules.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

