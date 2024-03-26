Advertisement

SK Hynix investment Indiana: South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, known for its role as a supplier to Nvidia, is reportedly gearing up to invest approximately $4 billion in the construction of an advanced chip packaging facility in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Operations at the proposed facility are anticipated to commence by 2028, signalling a significant expansion of SK Hynix's manufacturing footprint into the heart of the Midwest, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

SK Hynix is yet to respond to media queries on the reported investment plan.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art facility is expected to bring about the creation of 800 to 1,000 new job opportunities, providing an economic boost to the region and fostering technological innovation within the semiconductor industry.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for SK Hynix, as quoted in the Wall Street Journal report, indicated that while the company is indeed evaluating options for investing in advanced chip packaging capabilities in the United States, a final decision has not yet been reached.

This potential investment underscores SK Hynix's strategic vision to expand its global footprint and capitalize on the growing demand for semiconductor solutions worldwide.