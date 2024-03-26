×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

SK Hynix eyes $4 billion investment in Indiana chip facility: Report

Operations at the proposed facility are anticipated to commence by 2028, signalling a significant expansion of SK Hynix's manufacturing footprint.

Reported by: Business Desk
SK Hynix investment Indiana
SK Hynix investment Indiana | Image:SK Hynix
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

SK Hynix investment Indiana: South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, known for its role as a supplier to Nvidia, is reportedly gearing up to invest approximately $4 billion in the construction of an advanced chip packaging facility in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

Operations at the proposed facility are anticipated to commence by 2028, signalling a significant expansion of SK Hynix's manufacturing footprint into the heart of the Midwest, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

SK Hynix is yet to respond to media queries on the reported investment plan.

The establishment of this state-of-the-art facility is expected to bring about the creation of 800 to 1,000 new job opportunities, providing an economic boost to the region and fostering technological innovation within the semiconductor industry.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for SK Hynix, as quoted in the Wall Street Journal report, indicated that while the company is indeed evaluating options for investing in advanced chip packaging capabilities in the United States, a final decision has not yet been reached.

This potential investment underscores SK Hynix's strategic vision to expand its global footprint and capitalize on the growing demand for semiconductor solutions worldwide.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Over 800 Challans Issued On Holi For Drunk Driving: Delhi Police

Over 800 Challans Issued

3 minutes ago
IRDAI Issues Series of Regulations, Tweaks Rules On Insurance Policy Surrender Charges

IRDAI Host Regulations

6 minutes ago
Julian Assange

WikiLeaks Assange

7 minutes ago
A wild pig killed pne person in Jharkhand's Simdega and injured six.

J'khand Wild Pig Attack

14 minutes ago
Angel Di Maria

Di Maria threatened

15 minutes ago
Seshu

Seshu Dies Aged 60

15 minutes ago
India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming

IND vs AFG

16 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

16 minutes ago
India Firmly Supports Philippines In Upholding Its National Sovereignty: EAM S Jaishankar

India Supports Philippin

18 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

EU green bonds

20 minutes ago
Zee Entertainment

Zee forms panel

21 minutes ago
Lebanon vs Australia LIVE Streaming: How to watch

Lebanon vs Australia LIVE

22 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen responds to Virat Kohli

KP responds to Kohli

25 minutes ago
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat

Lok Sabha Polls

29 minutes ago
Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu

Alibaba scraps arm's IPO

32 minutes ago
Abhay Thakur Appointed as India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

India's Next Ambassador

35 minutes ago
Lured With High Paying Jobs In Thailand, Forced Into Cyber Fraud In Laos; Two Arrested

Lured With High Paying

38 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay on BO Failures

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  2. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  4. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo