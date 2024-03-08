×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

South Korea may sanction Meta over marketplace, say media reports

Last year, FTC reportedly sent an examination report to Meta, signalling the preliminary stage before commissioners convene to deliberate on potential measures.

Reported by: Business Desk
Meta
Meta | Image:Meta
Action against Meta: South Korea's regulatory authority may take action against Meta Platforms over alleged shortcomings in protecting users on its Facebook and Instagram marketplaces from fraudulent transactions, reports suggest. 

According to sources cited by Yonhap news and the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) conducted an investigation into potential violations of the country's e-commerce laws. 

Last year, the FTC reportedly sent an examination report to Meta, signalling the preliminary stage before commissioners convene to deliberate on potential measures.

The agency purportedly accuses Meta of inadequately safeguarding users and failing to address disputes arising from sales transactions on its Facebook and Instagram marketplaces, as mandated by e-commerce regulations. 

While Facebook and Instagram primarily function as social media platforms and are not formally categorised as e-commerce entities, their marketplace operations necessitate compliance with relevant laws, as noted by Yonhap.

The FTC has refrained from confirming the reports, citing its policy of non-disclosure regarding ongoing investigations. 

Meta has yet to comment on the matter.

In a related development, a South Korean consumer protection watchdog has initiated a review of major overseas shopping platforms, including Alibaba's AliExpress and Temu, to assess their practices.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

